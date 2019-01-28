College leading the way

Truro and Penwith College has been ranked as one of the best performing public 16-19 providers nationally in the official Department for Education 2018 post-16 Performance Tables for schools and colleges.

Locally, the college’s results put it at the top of the Cornwall table for academic points scores and progress made (A levels and International Baccalaureate) in all state provision across the county.

Nationally, these tables also confirm it has been one of the most consistently high-performing colleges in England for over a decade.

The data also identifies the college as Cornwall’s most successful provider of apprenticeships too, with achievement rates on these work-based learning pathways well above all national and local averages.

Commenting on the college’s success, principal David Walrond said: “I am delighted that the hard work in partnership of students and their teaching staff here is recognised in these tables. A crucial point to make is that these exceptionally high scores are not secured by selective practices, or in other words by only accepting high GCSE profile pupils onto academic programmes.

“These results are based on excellent teaching and support, underpinned by an inclusive ethos. The college’s value-added scores confirm this, with outstanding progress made by students from across the whole of Cornwall, regardless of their different starting points, their school track-records, or the type of course they choose. I am equally pleased to see how our partnership work with employers across Cornwall is delivering a large and growing apprenticeship offer with the highest levels of success.”