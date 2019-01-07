Centenary year for accountant

Accountancy firm Bishop Fleming is celebrating its centenary year in 2019 with the launch of a 12-month campaign bringing together firm-wide, regional, sector, client and employee activities.

Managing partner, Andrew Sandiford, said: “Our centenary is not simply about a birthday or looking backwards, but rather an opportunity to position our business for the future.

“We are a forward-thinking relationship-led business and that’s why we’re launching a centenary campaign to reflect the importance of relationships to our business: It’s what we bring together, that sets us apart.”

At the heart of Bishop Fleming’s campaign will be the launch of a number of new partnerships, projects, events and activities throughout 2019.

Chairman Ian Smith added: “We are committed to supporting the regions, communities and clients that sustain us. So, it is entirely fitting in our centenary year that our people have pledged to raise £100k for charities across the south west and into the Midlands.”