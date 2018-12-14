Aspiring and existing leaders from across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly will have an opportunity to develop their careers and enhance their skills as part of a new £1.5 million European-funded project.

Delivered by Truro and Penwith College Business, the Developing Leaders project will offer tailored training in leadership, management and coaching for both private and public sector employees.

Project coordinator Madeline Richardson said: “We are delighted to build on our success in this area; Developing Leaders will be able to offer guidance and financial support to individuals with leadership training, skills and qualifications.

“We are already planning additional course dates for early 2019 and would encourage businesses to consider these fantastic opportunities to invest in the leadership skills of staff.”

A free information session will be held in the New Year. For more details on how to get involved, click here.