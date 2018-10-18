Trainees embark on legal careers

A group of six trainee solicitors are starting their careers as newly-qualified solicitors with law firm Stephens Scown LLP.

Taking up positions in the employment, dispute resolution, real estate, family and corporate teams in Truro and Exeter, Olivia Miller, Sam Dunstan, Lauren Mankee, Laura Britton, Carrianne Matta and Holly Bryan have all recently completed their training contracts with the firm.

Liz Allen, partner and head of the family law team at Stephens Scown, heads up the firm’s graduate recruitment. She said: “It has been so rewarding to see these exceptional lawyers flourish as they completed their training contracts with us. We are delighted that they have accepted positions with the firm. They will play an important part in our continuing success.”

Trainees at Stephens Scown spend time in three different legal teams over two years, getting involved in high profile and challenging work for clients ranging from FTSE 250 companies to dynamic local businesses and individuals. Stephens Scown is currently accepting applications for its 2019/2020 trainee scheme.