Maples on the rise at law firm

Fresh on the back of being identified as one of two ‘Next Generation’ corporate lawyers in the West Country by the Legal 500, Murrell Associates has announced that senior associate, Henry Maples, has become a director at the firm.

Described in the Legal 500, a recognised independent guide to the best law firms, as “displaying a calm and considered approach that belies his age”, Maples’ promotion comes off the back of his work for Hub Box in multiple rounds of debt and equity investments, assisting London-based fintech start-up Jigsaw XYZ with corporate start up advice and, more recently, advising on the sale of Cornish manufacturer County Confectionery Limited to Scandinavian group Orkla ASA.