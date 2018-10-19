Audio: Angels Talking, Robert Camp

Episode 21 of Angels Talking features Robert Camp, managing partner of regional law firm Stephens Scown.

Robert has been part of the team that effected a major change at this company, which received 11 awards in 2017, including ‘Law Firm of the Year’ at the British Legal Awards. Before that, something occurred to increase the morale of over 300 employees; a 100% increase in corporate deals; and a significant growth in income. It didn’t happen by chance and it’s something that any of us can implement in our business even if we employ just one person.

