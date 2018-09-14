Kate achieves chartered status

Kate Cooke has qualified as a chartered accountant at Lang Bennetts – the firm who first took her on as an apprentice.

Based in Truro, Cooke has successfully passed all the exams required to achieve chartered accountancy status and now has her own client portfolio.

“I was going to do accounting at university but, after my A Levels, I did at a work placement at Lang Bennetts over the summer holidays and changed my mind,” she said.

“I really enjoyed it and was delighted when they offered me an apprenticeship. Everyone has been very supportive during my training and I’ve now got to where I wanted to be without any debt. I’m very glad the exams are over for the time being though.”

During her apprenticeship, Cooke won both the accountancy category in the Cornwall Apprenticeship Awards and the overall Cornwall Apprentice of the Year title. Since completing her apprenticeship three years ago, she has been on a training contract with Lang Bennetts whilst studying for her chartered qualification.