Bake Off judge opens cookery school

Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith officially opened Truro School’s new cookery school this week.

In addition to enabling practical cookery to be taught throughout the school, the new facility gives sixth form students the opportunity to complete Leiths Introductory Certificate of Food and Wine.

Sixth form students made the most of the opportunity to meet with Leith to find out more about her extensive and varied career arising from her main interests of food, business, education and writing.

During a Q&A session, she talked to the students about the various interests she followed before discovering cookery; from drama school to art school, then the Sorbonne, Paris to study French but where she fell in love with cooking.

Prue Leith started in catering with Leith’s Good Food, followed by Leith’s Restaurant, which won a Michelin Star, and Leith’s School of Food and Wine. She has been a food columnist and has written 12 cookbooks. She was a judge on the Great British Menu (BBC2) series, My Kitchen Rules UK (Channel 4) and is now a judge on The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4).

Andrew Gordon-Brown, headmaster of Truro School, is delighted to provide students with their long-awaited cookery school facility:

“It is fantastic that we are able to provide such state-of-the-art facilities, not only for our pupils to learn to cook but for our sixth formers to become associated with such a prestigious organisation as Leiths.

“We pride ourselves on giving our students the stepping stones to success after they have left school and university and this is just one more way in which we can do that.”

The Cookery School will also be open to the community with regular cookery sessions on Saturday mornings and with the arrival of the Leiths School of Food and Wine Pop Up Cookery School, the first of which will be in the autumn half-term holiday.