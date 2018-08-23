Miller time again for industry award

Miller Commercial has been declared Cornwall’s most active agent for the eighth year in succession by Estates Gazette, the industry’s leading voice on all matters in the commercial property sector.

The Estates Gazette award recognises the commercial agency which completes the most number of deals each year.

Mike Nightingale of Miller Commercial stated: “To win this award for an eighth successive year is truly amazing and is testimony to our tremendously hard-working team as well as the individuals, organisations and fund managers who have engaged our services and have enabled us to complete so many deals.”

Miller Commercial, based in Truro, advises on all aspects of commercial property and has specialist teams in the commercial agency, business transfer, property management, valuation and professional services sectors as providing advice for those seeking or selling investment and development opportunities.