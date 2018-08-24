Foot Anstey reappointed to NFU panel

Top 100 law firm Foot Anstey has been reappointed by the NFU to its panel of legal advisers for a further three years.

A six-month review process saw the farming union select 15 firms to provide legal services and support to its members. Foot Anstey is one of two firms in the south west included on the panel.

Edward Venmore, head of agriculture at Foot Anstey, said: “We are proud and delighted to retain our position as one of 15 firms on the NFU panel after a robust review process.

“We have worked hard to develop our relationships with the NFU and its members across the region. We look forward to continuing our specialist work in the years ahead.”