A leading provider of business finance has expanded its presence into Cornwall.

Henry Howard Finance, which has its head office in Wales, has appointed Truro-based Dave Smith as a new account manager.

Smith, who has 40 years’ experience with Lombard within the RBS group, will be responsible for providing asset finance solutions to SMEs across the Duchy.

He said: “The company is growing, and I am excited to play a part on their exciting journey.”