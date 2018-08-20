Lang Bennetts’ Chartered Accountants has been selected as regional finalist in the SME Employer of the Year category of this year’s National Apprenticeship Awards.

The Truro and Falmouth-based firm has successfully progressed through two stages of the judging process to reach the south west finals – Cornwall’s only representative.

It’s the first time that Lang Bennetts has entered the awards and its selection as regional finalist follows hot on the heels of being shortlisted for the British Accountancy Awards for the second successive year.

“We’re absolutely delighted with this latest accolade,” said Lang Bennetts partner Helen Hood. “We’ve been investing in apprenticeships since 2012 and they now represent more than 12% of our workforce. Every apprentice we’ve recruited has remained with us and our first is about to become a qualified chartered accountant.”

The regional finals will take place in Bristol on 25 September.