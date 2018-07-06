Newham businesses have voted ‘yes’ to a second term as a Business Improvement District (BID) with a strong mandate from its business community.

A total of 79 Newham businesses took part in the ballot, a turnout of 57%. Of those voters, 68 were in favour, representing an 86% majority by number and 91% by rateable value.

The ballot results were higher than in the first term demonstrating that the BID has made a big difference to Newham and that businesses didn’t want to lose those benefits.

The new five-year term will begin on September 1 with circa £76K each year to be spent on delivering projects and services in the thriving riverside business district. Each of these priorities have been highlighted by the businesses as outlined in Newham’s BID Business Plan.

Carole Theobald, chair of the BID, said: “The yes vote is fantastic news for Newham and it is great that businesses have recognised the worth of the BID. Newham is home to a diverse range of businesses all keen to see themselves and our business community thrive and we are looking forward to continuing to work together. Thank you to everyone who supported us.”

Newham BID is part of Totally Truro, a not for profit company limited by guarantee which started the BID in September 2013. The BID is managed by a board of directors and a committee who are business people from within the district who in turn employ a BID manager, Mel Richardson.

The BID has used its funds to deliver projects such as increased CCTV coverage, new eye-catching signage, targeted marketing and awareness campaigns and road and green space maintenance.

South west insurance company Cornish Mutual has its headquarters is at Newham. Finance and operations director, Peter Beaumont, said: “Cornish Mutual is delighted that the Newham BID has been voted in for a second term. The BID has led to a number of initiatives that have given local businesses a boost, from attracting more customers to improving security.

“As one of the biggest companies based at Newham, the BID has helped us to forge stronger links with local businesses. We look forward to developing these relationships further over the coming years and to working with our neighbours to make Newham a real success.”