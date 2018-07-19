Law firm reports double digit growth

Law firm Foot Anstey has reported a 13% rise in turnover.

The business reported annual turnover of £43.3 million for 2018, which is more than double since 2010.

Revenue from clients within the firm’s core industry sectors grew by 26% overall, with work for retail, energy and property businesses seeing particularly significant growth.

Managing partner, John Westwell, said: “I am delighted that we have had another strong year. This continued growth is the result of our determined focus on our strategy to gain market share through providing a client-centric service and investing in high quality talent.

“We have continued to enhance our client base, working with large well-known brands in all our sectors. For example, we’ve recently extended our panel appointment with Kingfisher plc, as well as winning new work with Cath Kidston, Flybe and Princess Yachts in the last few months. We’re also proud of our record of innovation and agility, which has helped us respond to clients’ needs.

“The next year will be an exciting one for the firm as we head towards a new strategic period. Our focus will be on looking ahead to ensure we continue to address all the challenges and opportunities affecting modern law firms and distinguish ourselves from the pack.”