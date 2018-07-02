Insurer adds to board

South west insurer, Cornish Mutual, has welcomed two new non-executive members to its board.

Sue Turner and Richard Lane have joined the ten-strong board to support the organisation’s expansion and development in Somerset and Dorset.

Sue Turner lives in north Somerset and is chief executive of south west charity Quartet Community Foundation.

Based in Dorset, Richard Lane is a chartered insurer and chartered manager with extensive experience in general insurance. MD of Ansvar Insurance, he previously worked for the Royal Insurance Group, Zurich and LV.

Alan Goddard, MD for Cornish Mutual, said: “I am delighted to welcome Sue and Richard to our board of directors. Both bring a wealth of experience that will be extremely beneficial to us as we continue to grow and develop the organisation.”