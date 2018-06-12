RRL unveils new website

Chartered accountant and tax adviser RRL has launched its new-look website.

The revamp follows RRL’s rebrand earlier this year, which saw the firm take on a more contemporary look and feel.

The website, created by Truro-based marketing agency Wolf Rock, includes information on RRL’s expertise across accountancy and tax, and showcases the diverse range of Cornish businesses that the firm advises.

RRL partner, Mark Williams, said: “Six months ago we embarked on an exciting journey to rebrand RRL. Since then we have embraced a new visual identity that embodies the forward-looking, ambitious firm that we have worked so hard to build. The launch of the new website is a key milestone, and we are delighted with the result.”