New Eden apprenticeship project

Truro and Penwith College and the Eden Project are launching apprenticeships in two new subjects.

The college is a key strategic partner for apprenticeships at Eden and both already support apprentices in business administration and marketing.

From September the college and Eden will also start offering two new programmes in hospitality and human resources.

Dawn George, director of human resources at the Eden Project, said: “Eden has worked with Truro and Penwith College over many years for a number of training and apprenticeship requirements and we are proud to continue that relationship with the 2018 cohort of Eden apprentices.”

Tom Moran, customer development manager at Truro and Penwith College, added: “The college is delighted to announce that it will be an apprenticeship delivery partner of the Eden Project from September 2018, and it is fantastic to be selected by yet another major local employer.”

“Partnerships with organisations such as the Eden Project allow us to build upon our commitment to working with Cornwall’s top apprenticeship employers, who offer our learners a quality experience and an exceptional start to their careers.”