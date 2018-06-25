Local law firm Stephens Scown LLP has appointed two new sector heads.

Toby Pool, a partner in the firm’s real estate team, becomes head of leisure and tourism, while Thomas Chartres-Moore, an associate in the firm’s intellectual property team, takes on the role of head of food and drink.

Robert Camp, Stephens Scown’s managing partner, said: “Our job is to help our clients to solve problems and seize opportunities. But first we need to understand their businesses inside out, which is something that Toby and Tom are both great at. They share a combination of legal talent and passion for the sectors they are heading up.”

Stephens Scown’s leisure and tourism team supports a range of businesses in the holiday park, hotel, licensed trade and leisure sectors, including Wookey Hole and Mother Iveys Bay.

The firm’s food and drink team works with clients including St Austell Brewery and Trewithen Dairy.

Stephens Scown has over 300 staff, including more than 50 partners, across its offices in Exeter, Truro and St Austell.