The Government has chosen Truro and Penwith College as one of only 52 schools and colleges nationally to pilot the teaching of a new “revolutionary” technical qualification, T-levels.

From 2020, the Ofsted-Outstanding college will offer the T-level qualification, a technical alternative to A-levels, in construction, digital, and education and childcare.

The college was chosen by the Department for Education (DfE) in a national selection process based on evidencing the highest quality of provision in technical education and training. It is the only Cornish provider chosen to deliver the new technical levels and one of only two throughout Devon and Cornwall. These qualifications will supplement existing qualifications in these curriculum areas at the college.

The Government has promoted T-levels as “a revolution in technical education” with Prime Minister Theresa May saying the new courses were “the most significant reform to advanced technical education in 70 years” which would “ensure young people have gold standard qualifications open to them, whichever route they choose”.

Commenting on the Department for Education announcement, Truro and Penwith College principal David Walrond said: “The College welcomes this invitation to be part of the first delivery of these technical courses. Supported by the British Chambers of Commerce and designed by employers, they should be responsive to business needs and target industry skills gaps.

“Our involvement with the T-level pilot complements very well our other plans to support local economic growth and well paid careers, which include leading a new Institute of Technology in Cornwall in a bid which Government recently approved to proceed to the next stage.”