Cornish tea company Tregothnan has launched an exclusive limited edition blend to commemorate the Royal Wedding.

Only 500 tins of the tea are available, each individually numbered by hand and made with leaves from a royal tea bush – planted by Harry’s grandfather HRH Prince Philip.

This tea is blended with black Assam, lemon peel, ginger, rose petals and bergamot oil. The flavour is “delicate but subtly spicy, floral but refreshing and smooth”.

This limited edition Royal Wedding Tea was made exclusively for the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on May 19.

The white and gold wedding tins each contain 12 pyramid tea bags which are 100% biodegradable and made from cornstarch. The caddy costs £25.00 and is available to buy on Tregothnan’s website as well as high-end retailers Caviar House & Prunier, Liberty Mini British Food Hall and Partridges London.