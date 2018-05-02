Kelsall Steele adds to team

Truro-based firm of chartered accountants and business advisers, Kelsall Steele, has appointed two new managers to its team.

Matt Webb is a fellow of the ICAEW and recently joined the firm as corporate manager with a focus on audit, independent examination and financial statement preparation services.

He has been joined at Kelsall Steele by Kevin Cornford, who qualified as a chartered tax advisor last summer in order to increase his taxation and advisory knowledge and has joined Kelsall Steele as business services manager.

He will oversee the accounting and taxation affairs for a range of small and medium-sized businesses, primarily focusing on accounts and tax compliance, VAT, personal taxation and company profit extraction.

Director Clare Vaughan, meanwhile, is this weekend (May 5) taking part in WALK IT Plymouth 2018 in aid of Crohn’s and Colitis UK, a charity which offers support and research to people affected by debilitating Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis.

You can donate on her JustGiving page by clicking here.