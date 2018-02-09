Video: Stadium for Cornwall

A powerful new film promoting the Stadium for Cornwall – SportvaKernow – has been launched as part of an ongoing campaign to bring the ambitious project to fruition. It was filmed across a variety of locations and uses real life players, staff and students from the three organisations involved – Cornish Pirates, Truro City FC and Truro and Penwith College.

The partners behind the project have formally approached the Council for funding, with a vote expected in April. They have £8 million of committed private funds, but need Council help to bridge a £6 million shortfall and get the stadium built.