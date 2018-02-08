A powerful new film promoting the Stadium For Cornwall – SportvaKernow – is being launched today (Feb 8) as part of the ongoing campaign to bring the ambitious project to fruition.

The film, which is around 90 seconds long, was filmed across a variety of locations and uses real life players, staff and students from the three organisations involved – Cornish Pirates, Truro City FC and Truro and Penwith College.

Truro and Penwith College director, Martin Tucker, said: “We wanted to show everyone in Cornwall the advantages of the proposed new stadium, creating new jobs and opportunities for sport, business and entertainment as well as how it will provide a stunning new home for Truro Football Club, the Cornish Pirates and Truro & Penwith College.”

The film can be viewed on the Cornish Pirates website at 4.30pm at, where viewers can also pledge their support for the stadium.

A ‘Thunderclap’ campaign has been underway for the past two weeks, allowing users to promise a Tweet or Facebook post that will be published alongside all other supporters’ messages at the same time. As a result, a link to the video will be sent to more than 700,000 people instantaneously when it is launched at 4.30pm on Thursday, 8 February, 2018.

There is also still time to sign up to support the Thunderclap campaign and be among the first to view the video when it’s launched.

Tucker added: “We urge supporters of the stadium to sign a pledge on the website. The more pledges we have, the more we can demonstrate the support there is for a new stadium in the Duchy.”