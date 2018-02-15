Lang Bennetts expands payroll department

The impact of auto enrolment on businesses locally and nationally has led to a significant expansion in the size of Lang Bennetts’ payroll department.

The team has almost doubled in size from five to eight members since Christmas and staff are now managing more than 500 payroll accounts for companies as far afield as Durham and London – as well as those based in Cornwall.

“Having to enrol eligible employees on to pension schemes has made the payroll process much more complex and that’s why so many more employers are choosing to outsource,” said Lang Bennetts payroll manager Debbie Lawson.