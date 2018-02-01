A Truro business has helped secure finance for one of the highest-value single purchases in the UK surveying industry.

UK land and engineering survey company, Warner Surveys, has taken delivery of a stock of new equipment worth more than £500k.

With recent advances in technology, the company felt it was time to upgrade the bulk of its equipment to benefit from new cutting-edge devices available on the market.

Ignition director, Paul Caunter, said: “When looking to upgrade several business assets, it makes good financial sense to make a single large purchase, just as Warner Surveys has done.

“Although this can seem daunting to business owners, it often means a more competitive deal can be reached, and by spreading the costs over an agreed period of time, financial forecasting becomes more manageable and predictable.”