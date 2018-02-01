A Truro business has helped secure finance for one of the highest-value single purchases in the UK surveying industry.

UK land and engineering survey company, Warner Surveys, has taken delivery of a stock of new equipment worth more than £500k.

With recent advances in technology, the company felt it was time to upgrade the bulk of its equipment to benefit from new cutting-edge devices available on the market.

Ignition director, Paul Caunter, said: “When looking to upgrade several business assets, it makes good financial sense to make a single large purchase, just as Warner Surveys has done.

“Although this can seem daunting to business owners, it often means a more competitive deal can be reached, and by spreading the costs over an agreed period of time, financial forecasting becomes more manageable and predictable.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY