Truro School plans for cookery school

Truro School has announced plans for a new cookery school.

The school will join Leiths School of Food and Wine’s Academy programme and, in doing so, will become the only Leiths Academy School in Devon and Cornwall.

In addition to providing food technology as a co-curricular activity throughout the year groups, students in the lower sixth will be able to enrol on the Leiths Introductory Certificate in Food and Wine, a professionally recognised qualification.

The development is part of Truro School’s ‘Education for Life’ plan to provide valuable life skills, meeting the school’s strategic objective of preparing students for the real world.

It is the intention that giving pupils the opportunity to cook will help them become better prepared for adult life.

Headmaster Andrew Gordon-Brown said: “It is hard to overstate just how positive a move this is for Truro School.

“Food has a very high profile in Cornwall and all pupils need to have basic skills in food preparation and nutrition. The opening of the Truro School Cookery School is a high quality response to ongoing feedback from parents and pupils and will have enormous benefit for our pupils, our parents and the local community.”

Leiths School of Food and Wine has an international reputation as a first class cookery school and has trained TV chefs including Lorraine Pascale, Gizzi Erskine and Matt Tebutt.

Alison Cavaliero, principal of Leiths Academy, added: “Leiths School of Food and Wine is delighted that Truro School will be joining the Leiths Academy programme in the autumn and we look forward to working with the students and the new cookery school team sharing a love of good food, passing on skills for life and enjoying the very best ingredients Cornwall has to offer.”