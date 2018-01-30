Robinson Reed Layton rebrand

Truro-based chartered accountant and tax adviser Robinson Reed Layton has embraced the start of 2018 by changing its name to RRL.

Alongside the name change, RRL has launched a new visual identity, replacing the previous logo with a “bolder, brighter execution”.

Partner Nick Skerratt said: “We know what it’s like to grow a business in Cornwall and all the challenges businesses face being based in a predominantly rural area.

“The firm will continue to bring its friendly service, expertise and added value to all of our clients. This rebrand signals a change in our culture, reflects our growth plans and gives us a fresh new look as a modern, forward-looking business.”

RRL is set for further growth throughout 2018, with the opening of a new office in Penzance this spring.