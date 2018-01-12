Accountancy firm Bishop Fleming has started the New Year with a new managing partner.

Andrew Sandiford replaces Matthew Lee, who had held the position since 2001.

Commenting on the changes, chairman, Ian Smith, said: “As we enter 2018, the restructuring of our management team is an important step for a firm of our size and ambition.

“I’d like to thank Matthew for his years of leadership, during which we have doubled in size, quadrupled our turnover and extended the reach of our work both nationally and internationally. Matthew’s track record certainly provides a great launch pad for the future.”

Bishop Fleming is a leading provider of accounting, tax and business consultancy in the UK, with offices across the south west from Worcester down to Truro.

Sandiford added: “We are entering an exciting new phase for Bishop Fleming and I am delighted to be taking up this position as we look to build on our growth and achievements.”