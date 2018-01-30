The managing partner of a leading local law firm has been included in The Lawyer’s Hot 100, which is described as “a list of the most daring, innovative and creative lawyers in the UK”.

Robert Camp, managing partner of Stephens Scown LLP – which has offices in Exeter, Truro and St Austell – has been named in the prestigious list of standout lawyers compiled by industry magazine The Lawyer for the first time.

He is included in the leaders section, along with managing partners from some global law firms including Mayer Brown and CMS.

“The cultural change Stephens Scown’s managing partner Robert Camp has instigated at the firm is huge,” is just one of the comments in The Lawyer Hot 100 List, which was published yesterday (Jan 29).

Commenting on Camp’s inclusion in The Lawyer Hot 100 list, Stephens Scown’s chairman Michael Beadel said: “Robert is an exceptional leader. His energy and enthusiasm are infectious. He really cares about everyone who works here, and takes the time to listen to their ideas. But he doesn’t stop there – many of the changes he has introduced at the firm have come from our people. It takes a strong leader to do that.”