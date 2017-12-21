Local engineer, Gary Cutts, has been elected as a Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE).

ICE is an influential body representing the 91,000 civil engineers and technicians across the world who design, build and maintain our transport, water, energy, waste and flood infrastructure.

ICE Fellowship is the highest grade of ICE membership and a benchmark for those practising at the top level within the profession.

Cutts, who works as principal civils project manager for Ward Williams Associates in Truro, was presented his fellowship certificate by ICE president, Professor Lord Robert Mair, at a special ceremony held at ICE’s headquarters in Westminster.

“I always wanted to work in construction,” said Cutts. “My advice to anyone considering a career in engineering would be that there is something for everyone, no matter your strengths and weaknesses.”

