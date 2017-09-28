Treen’s raises the bar

One of Cornwall’s newest breweries is taking over the bar at The Front, Falmouth, on Saturday, October 7, to mark the launch of a revised line-up of beers.

Experienced brewer Simon Treen started his own brewery last year in partnership with his wife, Sarah, and is now based at the Viaduct Works, Ponsanooth, next door to Dynamite Valley Brewery and the former base of Verdant Brewing Co.

Simon Treen gained plaudits immediately for his amber bitter, Cuckoo (4.3% ABV), re-named Classic in the new line-up. With a new base and new brew kit, he has developed a range of beers to suit all tastes.

All of the new brews will be available to try at The Front, from a golden ale to a rich, dark stout, with proceedings starting at 3pm.

Sarah Treen said: “This has been a long time coming, but we are so pleased to finally see our full range of ales available.

“We’ve been so lucky to have the support of so many publicans and locals along the way and now being able to see people enjoying our beer is a dream realised for us.”