Healeys Cornish Cyder Farm has announced details of a major new supermarket deal.

From this Thursday (September 7), 500ml bottles (nationally) and packs of eight (regionally) of the 6% Rattler Original Cornish Cloudy Cyder, will be on sale in more than 600 Tesco stores nationwide.

Commercial director, Joe Healey, said: “Rattler is our flagship brand and we’re immensely proud of its success. Thanks to its popularity we are now celebrating national distribution with Tesco, which is a fantastic achievement for the business and our family.

“We are delighted that even more people can head to their local Tesco and see our cyder on the shelves.”

Healeys has been supplying its cider to Tesco stores across Cornwall and Devon since 2016. Rattler can also be found on sale at Morrisons supermarkets throughout the country.