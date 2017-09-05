Accountant adds to apprentices

Truro and Falmouth-based Lang Bennetts Chartered Accountants has taken on three more apprentices this summer, bringing the total it now has under training to five.

Kieran Trewhella, 18, Shakira Thomas, 17, and Joe Hayes, 31, join Ellen Curnow, 20, currently in her final year of her three-year apprenticeship, and Jack Beech, 17, from Hayle, who is starting his second year.

Four of the apprentices are studying for their Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) exams – Trewhell, Hayes and Beech will be starting Level 3 this month and Curnow will be starting Level 4. Thomas, who started working for the company in August, is doing a business administration apprenticeship.

Hayes describes himself as the ‘grandad of the group’. Brought up on the Isles of Scilly, he worked for his family as a book-keeper whilst studying for the first two levels of his AAT exams by correspondence course.

He said: “I’m a lot older than my fellow apprentices but I love working at Lang Bennetts because everyone is so friendly and helpful and there’s a really nice atmosphere. Going back to college for one day a week will be a bit strange but I’m looking forward it.”