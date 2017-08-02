Nijhuis Industries UK & Ireland has acquired Wadebridge-based consultancy, Aquatic Water Services.

Nijhuis Industries UK & Ireland (formerly Nijhuis H 2 OK) is part of Dutch group Nijhuis Industries and has its UK base in Truro, offering a range of wastewater solutions.

MD, Tim Cunliffe, said: “Aquatic has an excellent reputation and our two companies have had a long standing relationship. The range of services will complement and strengthen the existing capabilities of the business, serving our customers across a variety of sectors.”

Aquatic Water Services MD, Adrian Caldwell, added: “I have always had a high regard for the quality and customer focused approach of Nijhuis and I’m pleased to say that our companies have always worked well together.

“We have provided scientific support and wastewater treatment process evaluations to the business for over ten years. The merger is synergistic and will increase the capabilities, water and wastewater treatment experience and total offering of the combined business.”

Caldwell will continue managing the day-to-day operations which will now be offered under the trading name of Nijhuis Aquatic Water Services.