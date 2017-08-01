New partner for PKF Francis Clark

Chartered accountant and business adviser, PKF Francis Clark, has appointed legal sector expert Jason Mitchell as a partner based at its Truro office.

Cornish-born Mitchell is a chartered accountant who qualified with the firm and has worked for it since 2002. He specialises in providing accountancy and advisory services to law firms nationwide including accounting, tax and regulatory matters as well as advising a wide range of other businesses across Cornwall.

Andrew Allen, who heads the firm’s specialist national legal sector team, said: “We all join in congratulating Jason on becoming a partner. He is an invaluable member of the team with an established reputation in the legal sector nationwide having been a regular speaker at seminars and acknowledged for his expert delivery of in-house training to law firms.

“His career has also benefited by having the practical experience of working within law firms helping him to remain in touch with both the commercial and regulatory challenges that law firms face on a day to day basis.”