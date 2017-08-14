Lang Bennetts is a finalist in the South West Independent Firm of the Year category of the British Accountancy Awards.

“We’re thrilled and delighted to have made the finals,” said Lang Bennetts partner Helen Hood.

“We’ll be representing Cornwall too and that means a great deal to all of us. We’re very proud of all that our team achieves for our clients and the growth and development of the company as a whole. This achievement is testament to everyone’s hard work and enthusiasm.”

Winners will be announced at a ceremony to be held in London on October 13.