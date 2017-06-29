Over fifty adults from across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly have taken part in a range of free higher level skills taster sessions to help expand their careers and ambitions.

Developed as part of the European-funded Widening Participation through Skills Project at Truro and Penwith College, the sessions provided learners with an insight into what it would be like to access or re-engage in study at a higher level.

The four-hour tasters introduced attendees to a range of subjects including teaching, mental health & wellbeing and leadership & management. Attendees then had the opportunity to find out more about related qualification options and about the progression routes and support available at the college.

With a focus on Access to Higher Education courses and pathways to university level study, the taster sessions also introduced the new Access to Creative Media and Photography course that will be offered from September.

Course leader, Miles Schofield, said: “Access Courses are the quickest and most effective way to get to university and can be completed at any stage in your life.”

If you would like to attend our next series of taster sessions in July, contact success@truro-penwith.ac.uk.