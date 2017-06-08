A beach-side café in St Agnes has reopened, under new, but very familiar ownership.

Chef Adam Vasey (formerly of No.4 Peterville, also in St Agnes) – along with business partners Sam White and Sean Lascelles – has taken on Schooners at Trevaunance Cove, which previously belonged to his family in the 1990s.

The three locals, with a support crew of friends and family, have transformed the space into “a relaxed venue for eating, drinking and socialising by the sea” – just in time for the summer season.

Vasey said: “I was inspired to become a chef after spending summers watching my mum prepping lobsters and crab for guests at Schooners. I grew up here and have lots of happy memories, so it feels right that it’s back in the family.”

During the sale of the restaurant, Vasey and his business partners had to submit their offer in a closed bidding process.

“We decided to put in an offer and submitted it, with a big smiley face and the words ‘keep it local’ underneath,” he recalled.

“The sellers picked us, as they could see we had the local support that a place like this needs to sustain it.”