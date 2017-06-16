A new commercial property consultancy has opened in Truro.

Smart Commercial Property is a new commercial agent for Cornwall, Devon and Somerset led by Tim Smart, formally of Stratton Creber Commercial, CRBE and Colliers Erdman Lewis.

Smart has almost 40 years’ experience in the industry and is chairman of the RICS Local Cornwall Association.

SCP provides a full suite of commercial property services, including sales and lettings, acquisitions, development, planning, property management, expert witness and building consultancy.

Smart said: “On-going developments in the south west and particularly Cornwall are providing countless opportunities within the commercial property sector.

“Personally, I am thrilled to be embarking on this new challenge and look forward to delivering future growth and development in the region.”