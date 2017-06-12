Innovation in fresh focus

One of Cornwall’s leading coaching providers has announced details of a new collaboration with Cornwall’s three innovation centres.

Oxford Innovation and Cornwall Innovation will be working together to help both new and more established companies achieve their potential.

The new arrangement will see Oxford Innovation providing Entrepreneurs in Residence (EIR) in each of Cornwall Innovation’s three innovation centres at Treliske, Tremough and Pool.

Experienced coaches with specialist backgrounds in developing early stage businesses, each EIR will be available to tenants of the innovation centres to provide a range of guidance and support.

The Treliske Health and Wellbeing Innovation Centre will become the base of Will Cairley. Cairley joined Oxford Innovation in 2011 having worked in leadership roles around the world. He specialises in ICT and outsource tendering and has also trained in Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP), a behavioural technology that aids in achieving goals.

Helen Stembridge is moving into the Tremough Innovation Centre. A relatively recent addition to the Oxford Innovation team, Stembridge has more than 20 years’ experience in sales, business and project management. Following a spell working in the USA as head of her own consultancy, she has spent the last decade in the logistics and maritime sector.

Finally, the Pool Innovation Centre will welcome Jim Payton. A qualified teacher, Payton has nearly 20 years’ experience in developing and improving people and organisations from start-up to export.

From employment in schools and other local government roles, he moved into international markets and worked in Australia and the USA before gaining his MBA in International Business and taking a private sector consultancy role.

The coaches will be available to residents from early July at their respective centres, as and when they are needed, providing support and guidance on how to develop and grow their businesses.

Cornwall Innovation director, Bernard Curren, said: “This agreement will ensure that our tenants benefit from a consistent onsite presence, with coaches dedicated to each centre, and available to provide specialist support as they drive their businesses forwards.”

Andrew Farmer, director of operations for Oxford Innovation Services, added: “This exciting collaboration will provide even more opportunities to stimulate and nurture the brightest new businesses for the benefit of the Cornish economy.

“This new initiative bolsters the work we are engaged in across the Duchy and will ensure that our team is right beside those developing businesses as they tackle the many challenges of achieving accelerated growth.”