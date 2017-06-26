Gold for Truro Prep School

Truro Prep School has become the first school in Cornwall to receive the Woodland Trust’s Gold Award after taking part in the ‘Green Tree Schools’ initiative.

The project saw students from all year groups get involved in green activities including tree planting, visiting a woodland, reducing carbon emissions and recycling.

Karen Letten, Woodland Trust schools communications manager, explained: “The scheme promotes a range of opportunities, each designed to stimulate a child’s imagination and sustain their interest in woods and trees.

“The achievements of the school are recognised through an awards scheme in which they receive points for taking part in activities. As they reach milestones within the project they will receive bronze, silver and finally an attractive wooden plaque which acknowledges they’ve achieved the environmental accolade of a gold award.”