Energy advice centre opens

Cornish energy efficiency company, Happy Energy, has opened its first energy advice centre.

The centre – which has opened in Perranporth – provides a range of advice and information to help Cornish households save money on their energy bills.

Services include the chance to look at savings available by switching energy provider and access to the latest Government grants to make heating improvements, such as new boilers and upgraded insulation and exploring the latest solar energy solutions.

Happy Energy CEO, Adrian Wright, said opening the company’s first energy advice centre gives people the chance to come in and discuss energy saving opportunities in person rather than through call centres.

He commented: “As a Perranporth-based company it made sense for us to open our first energy advice centre here and we’ve had a really good response with people coming in to discuss how they can save money rather than over the phone or via email.

“Many people don’t realise what’s available to them so to be able to chat through opportunities for them to save money over a cup of coffee face to face seems to really appeal at a time of faceless call centres.”