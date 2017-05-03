Taking skills to a higher level

Free Higher Level Skills Days have brought individuals from across the region together to raise their aspirations and help drive their careers forward.

Delivered by Truro and Penwith College as part of the ESF Widening Participation through Skills Project, the Higher Level Skills Days provided learners with advice to boost their confidence and academic knowledge before returning to higher level study.

ESF project coordinator, Charli Styles, was delighted with the amount of attendees who participated: She said: “The uptake that we have seen for our two recent Higher Level Skills Days has been fantastic and shows that there is both an appetite and a need for adult learners to access support to prepare them for the transition into higher level study.

“We really hope that for many of these learners, the Higher Level Skills Days and the qualifications that the attendees will now progress onto, will enable them to pursue their ambitions and develop their careers.”

Designed for people who are considering a university level course or a higher level professional qualification at level 3 or above, the days allowed attendees to gain a valuable insight into higher education and how they could build a pathway towards it.

Attendees are also provided with individual support from the ESF Widening Participation through Skills project to re-evaluate their career and learning goals, emphasising that it is never too late to get back into education.

For details of the next series of taster sessions this month, contact success@truro-penwith.ac.uk or call 01872 242711.