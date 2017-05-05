The nave of Truro Cathedral will be the unique and stunning setting for a gala dinner to raise funds for Cancer Research UK and Truro Cathedral.

The ‘Sparkle under the Spire’ dinner will be hosted by the Hon Mrs Evelyn Boscawen of Tregothnan on Saturday, February 3, and will be prepared and served by Lucy Turner and Sarah Wright from The Round Kitchen.

“I am delighted to be able to support both Cancer Research UK and Truro Cathedral by hosting this fundraising dinner,” said Mrs Boscawen. “I hope as many people as possible will be able to join us.”

There is a limited number of sponsorship opportunities available for the event. For more details of this and also how to buy tickets (£1,200 a table/£120 a ticket), contact local fundraising manager, Nikki Collins on 07771 396167 or email Nikki.Collins@cancer.org.uk