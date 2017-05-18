Cornish organic skincare brand, Made for Life by Spiezia Organics, has won a contract with Center Parcs.

Three new wellness treatments, designed by Made for Life, will be introduced to Center Parcs’ Aqua Sana Spas from June.

The new treatments, which will be added to the Aqua Sana menu, are suitable for anyone who may be dealing with stress or anxiety but were specially designed for people who have had treatment for cancer.

Spiezia MD, Amanda Barlow, said: “The feedback from the teams at the Aqua Sana Spas has been fantastic; they tell me and my training team that they are really looking forward to delivering these treatments from June and opening up the treatment world to people who arguably need it more than most.”