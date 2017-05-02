Law firm, Foot Anstey, has launched a standalone medical negligence practice.

As of yesterday (May 1), Foot Anstey’s medical negligence practice became a separate business entity known as Enable Law, within the Foot Anstey Group.

Foot Anstey says the move is the result of a “strategic rebrand to provide greater clarity for clients and support with growing this part of Foot Anstey’s business”.

In addition to the new name and visual identity, Enable Law’s launch is also supported through a contemporary digital presence, including a new website.

The new unit is being headed up by Rob Antrobus, who said: “We are really proud of our new identity with Enable Law – this project, which has been developed over time with input from our clients, employees, and partner organisations, is much more reflective of the work that we do and will help us reach more people who may not have been aware they could access support.”

Foot Anstey’s managing partner, John Westwell, added: “Making Enable Law a separate business entity provides greater clarity between the firm’s work for businesses and individuals. Foot Anstey’s focus is on continued delivery of our strategy to provide a client-centric service for our regional, national and international clients, particularly in our core sectors.

“Enable Law will represent the largest medical negligence practice in the South West and the new branding and digital presence will provide the new entity with the platform for further growth.”

Enable Law, which also includes personal injury and mental capacity services, is made up of over 80 healthcare specialists, including five partners and six legal directors.

The team is recognised nationally as one of the leaders in this field. In 2016/17 this business had revenue of £8.5 million. Earlier in the year, partner Mike Bird was recognised in the Lawyer’s Hot 100 for his work on significant group action in Cornwall, representing over 200 women who received negligent care from gynaecologist Rob Jones.