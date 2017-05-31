Britain’s bid to win the America’s Cup is being aided by a Truro accountancy firm.

The qualifiers for the 35th America’s Cup are now underway in Bermuda and, if all goes to plan, four times’ Olympic gold medallist Sir Ben Ainslie could be lifting the trophy in late June.

Sir Ben, who launched Land Rover BAR (Ben Ainslie Racing) two and a half years ago to bring the prestigious America’s Cup back to Britain, is a long-standing client of PKF Francis Clark.

Scott Bentley, partner at PKF Francis Clark’s Truro office, said: “We’ve been involved financially behind the scenes from day one of Land Rover BAR with research and development (R&D), systems and VAT issues.

“With Sir Ben at the helm, the team is honed to perfection, supported by leading edge technology.

“This is an incredibly exciting project and PKF Francis Clark is very proud to be involved in such a piece of sporting history.”

The America’s Cup is the world’s oldest continually held international sporting event, pre-dating the modern Olympics, Ryder Cup and the World Cup. It was first staged in 1851 – but Britain has never won it.

The qualifiers are taking place in Bermuda from May 26 to June 5 with the finals held from June 17 to 27.