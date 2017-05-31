Exam success for RRL pair

Two team members at chartered accountancy firm, Robinson Reed Layton (RRL), have successfully completed their accounting technician exams.

It means that Shannon Cook and Cheyenne O’Leary, who have both been training with the firm since 2013, are now fully qualified members of the Association of Accounting Technicians.

Robinson Reed Layton partner, Stephen Gainey, said: “This is great news for Shannon and Cheyenne. Everyone at the firm is really pleased for them.

“We are committed to supporting the training and development of Cornwall’s young talent, so it is fantastic that this pair have completed their apprenticeships with the firm.”