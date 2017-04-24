From Penzance to Saltash – teaching and learning professionals working in Cornwall’s schools and colleges were given the recognition they deserved at the Cornwall Teacher Awards 2017 ceremony on Friday night.

Held at Truro Cathedral, winners, nominees and guests were treated to an evening of celebration for those who have dedicated their outstanding work to positively impact Cornwall’s children and young people.

Daphne Skinnard, assistant editor at BBC Radio Cornwall hosted the event, with a keynote address from Shane Mann, MD of LSECT and publisher of both FE Week and Schools Week newspapers.

This year, there were 13 categories of awards, including ‘Outstanding Headteacher,’ ‘Outstanding School’ and ‘Outstanding Pupil Well-being Initiative.’

To kick off the night a special Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Gary Owens principal at Acorn Academy in Penzance by West Briton head of content, Jeff Reines. The judges said: “In our opinion, every school needs a teacher like this!”

Owens was selected based on the positive impact he has made in all the schools he has worked in. With 40 years’ experience he has worked in very challenging circumstances and supported numerous vulnerable pupils.

Outstanding Headteacher of the Year sponsored went to Joanna Harvey headteacher at St Dennis Academy. The judges declared her the winner due to “her resilience and fundamental commitment to raising standards, building a team and ensuring there is fun and excitement in learning for all pupils”.

The award for Outstanding Teacher of the Year went to Lucy Goy from Redruth School, while the Governor of The Year Award sponsored was awarded to Phil Mason from the Atlantic Centre of Excellence, which has schools in Bodmin, St Agnes, St Columb and Charlestown.

Outstanding NQT (newly qualified teacher) of the Year award sponsored went to Benjamin Ringrose from Mevagissey School – the judges said the nomination “highlighted his professionalism, high quality teaching, and positive interactions with colleagues at all levels”.

Outstanding Teaching Assistant of the Year was presented to Jackie Hatton from Sir Robert Gefferys School in Saltash. The judges said: “Jackie had so many fantastic things said about her it was hard to summarise, but in a nutshell everyone needs a Jackie in their school.”

The Student Nominated Teacher of The Year was won by Aimee Wright from Newquay Tretherras, while School Support worker of the Year went to Kayley-Ann Raymond from Truro and Penwith College.

Sophie Rollason from Truro and Penwith College won the Outstanding Special Education Needs Teacher of the Year Award, in recognition to the “commitment, dedication and outstanding impact” she has made for students through the Expressive Arts curriculum.

The award for Outstanding FE lecturer of the Year went to Clive James from Truro and Penwith College. The judges said: “This is someone who makes the students feel as if they have achieved something in every lesson, someone who has made a subject that is sometimes thought of as ‘dusty’, relevant to modern life and inspired their students to study the subject at University.”

Trenance Learning Academy was named School of the Year, while the Employer Engagement Initiative of the Year award went to Truro and Penwith College’s Public Services Team.

The final award was one of this year’s new awards – Pupil Well-being Initiative of the Year which was awarded to Marsha May from Wadebridge Primary school.