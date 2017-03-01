One of Cornwall’s youngest craft breweries has signed a distribution deal with Redruth-based drinks wholesaler, Jolly’s.

“We got into the brewery industry to make beer that excited us,” said Dom Lilly, MD of Dynamite Valley Brewing Co.

“The logistics side of things is more of a distraction from this than anything else, so giving this task to somebody really experienced is perfect for us.”

Dynamite Valley, which is based in Ponsanooth, was founded in 2015 by Lilly and business partner Ross Kessell.